Mpox outbreak raises concerns of vaccine inequity in Africa

The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the urgent need to enhance Africa's capacity to develop and manufacture essential vaccines. And since Africa only produces one percent of the vaccines it uses, the latest Mpox health emergency has sparked fears that the continent may not be equipped to curb the spread of future outbreaks. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has been the epicentre of the Mpox outbreak, but the country has not been able to secure the vaccines it needs. And South Africa hasn’t received any doses at all. Crystal Orderson reports.