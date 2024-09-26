September 26, 2024
Israel-Hezbollah conflict causes widespread refugee displacement in Lebanon
Lebanese authorities say 60 people were killed on Thursday, most of them Syrians, following an attack in the north-east of the country, as Israel widens the scope of its attacks, which it claims are targeting Hezbollah infrastructure near the border with Syria. It's resulted in widespread displacement. Priyanka Navani reports.
