WORLD
1 MIN READ
Minorities concerned as Austria faces far-right shift
As voters take to the polls in just a few days time, predictions suggest the anti-migrant FPO, founded in the 1950s by former Nazis, could narrowly emerge as the most popular party for the first time in the country’s post-war history. The victory would be a show of strength for the party, but what will it mean for the hundreds of thousands of non-Austrians living in the country? Shadia Edwards-Dashti investigates.
Austria faces far-right shift, raising concerns for minorities / Others
September 27, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us