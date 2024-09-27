WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced people kills at least 14
On the ground, dozens have been killed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza. An attack took place on a school sheltering displaced civilians in the Jabalia refugee camp. Meanwhile, a mass funeral was held for 88 unidentified people after Israel transferred decomposed bodies to the Strip using containers. Danielle Neri reports.
Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced people kills at least 14 / Others
September 27, 2024
