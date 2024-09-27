WORLD
Biden announces $8B in military support for Ukraine
The US has announced increased military aid to Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Joe Biden at the White House to plead for more assistance and permission to use long-range missiles to strike deeper into Russia. That request comes as Moscow issued new nuclear threats and potential revisions to its nuclear doctrine. Craig Boswell has more from Washington.
September 27, 2024
