Suicide drones hit schools and homes in northern Syria

The millions of displaced people in northern Syria are once again under attack. But this time a new weapon has entered the warzone. Non-military drones packed with explosives are crashing into market places, homes, and even schools. But even though the new school year has begun, suicide drones, as they’re known by the locals, are forcing children to stay at home. Obaida Hitto has more.