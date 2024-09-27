BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Toyota to phase out sponsorship deal with 'political' Olympics
Toyota follows another Japanese company Panasonic in ending their association with the Olympics.
Toyota to phase out sponsorship deal with 'political' Olympics
"I've wondered for a while now whether the event is truly putting athletes first", chairman Akio Toyoda said. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 27, 2024

Japanese auto giant Toyota is to end their top-tier Olympics sponsorship, its chairman has said, citing the sporting showpiece's "increasingly political" influence that puts athletes on the back burner.

Toyota struck a 10-year sponsorship deal in 2015 with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

But now, with the Paris Games over, the carmaker decided to end the contract, chairman Akio Toyoda said during a podcast episode uploaded Thursday on the firm's own YouTube channel.

"I've wondered for a while now whether the event is truly putting athletes first", Toyoda said.

"It is also becoming increasingly political".

The withdrawal means Olympics logos currently carried by Toyota products will be phased out, and its vehicles will no longer be provided to assist with the event, the chairman said.

Public broadcaster NHK said the company is also ending its Paralympics sponsorship deal.

RelatedParis 2024 or the ordinary games of French Islamophobia?

"For me, the Olympics should simply be about watching athletes from all walks of life, with all types of challenges, achieve their impossible," Toyoda told the US auto dealers.

Toyota follows another Japanese company Panasonic in ending their association with the Olympics.

Panasonic announced their withdrawal earlier this month citing "management considerations".

The electronics giant said it agreed with the IOC not to extend their sponsorship agreement when the current contract expires in December.

Panasonic became an "official Worldwide Partner of the Olympic Games" in 1987 and expanded its sponsorship to the Paralympics from 2014.

But it decided to let the contract expire "as the Group continually reviews how sponsorship should evolve with broader management considerations".

"As a result of this review, and after extensive consultation with the IOC, the parties agreed to refrain from renewing the Olympic and Paralympic Partner Agreement," Panasonic said without offering details.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us