WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye Hints it Could Open a Cyber Agency Following Pager Attacks in Lebanon
Türkiye is reviewing measures to secure electronic devices used by its armed forces. The stepped up security comes after a wave of pagers and walkie-talkies were remotely detonated across Lebanon killing more than 37 last week. Hezbollah has blamed Israel for the device explosions, which has been increasing its air strikes against the group. Ankara says it will bolster its cybersecurity with some of its biggest defence companies, to ensure the safety of its hardware. Türkiye’s top diplomat said a more comprehensive national strategy to address the growing cyber threats is on the way. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan specifically mentioned the two days of remote device attacks in Lebanon that many suspect Israel was behind. The blasts killed several senior Hezbollah officials, including top commander Ibrahim Aqeel. Hezbollah responded by firing more than a hundred rockets into Israel, which was met with counterattacks across southern Lebanon that left more than a 100 people dead. Israel has also warned people in Beirut and elsewhere to evacuate, as fears grow of a wider war between the two neighbors. Guests: Alper Ozbilen Chairperson of Pavo Group Sahar Khamis Professor at University of Maryland Mahjoob Zweiri Professor at Qatar University
Türkiye Hints It Could Open a Cyber Agency Following Pager Attacks In Lebanon / TRT World
September 27, 2024
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us