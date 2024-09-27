September 27, 2024
Students and teachers protest against President Milei in Argentina
In Argentina, students and teachers are taking it to the streets against President Javier Milei. He rolled out big budget cuts to the country’s university system earlier this year. Now, he's promised to veto a congressional bill that would finance higher education into next year. Michael Fox has the story from Cordoba
