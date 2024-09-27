WORLD
1 MIN READ
Somalia hails Turkish mediation in peace talks with Ethiopia
Somalia has hailed Türkiye's vital support in brokering ongoing peace talks with neighbouring Ethiopia and aiding its fight against terrorists in the Horn of Africa country. "We had two rounds of talks and we are expecting a third round, so, a door of hope to reconcile, to have a solution in the differences between Ethiopia and Somalia has opened," Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi told TRT World on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday. Tensions between both the African neighbours remain high ever since Somalia's breakaway Puntland region announced that it will function as an independent state. Few months later, Ethiopia agreed to recognise Somaliland as an independent country in exchange for access to the sea, a critical need stemming from its lack of coastal access following Eritrea's independence in 1993.
Somalia hails Turkish mediation in peace talks with Ethiopia / Others
September 27, 2024
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us