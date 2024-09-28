Hezbollah confirms death of leader Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah has now confirmed its chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Friday's attack in Beirut. The Israeli military has been conducting heavy bombardments across Lebanon this week, killing more than 700 people and prompting mass evacuations. Nasrallah had been the leader of Hezbollah since 1992, after Israel assassinated its previous chief Abbas al-Musawi. Brenda Radido looks back at Nasrallah's life.