Nasrallah's killing raises Iran-Israel conflict risks
The killing of Hassan Nasrallah has opened the Middle East to the real possibility of a direct conflict between Iran and Israel. The Iran-backed Lebanese group has confirmed the assassination of its leader on Friday evening, during a massive attack on Beirut. The strikes came just after the Israeli Prime Minister had finished a controversial speech at the UN General Assembly, promising to hit Israel's enemies wherever they are. Nasrallah had been the leader of Hezbollah since 1992, establishing the most powerful non-state actor in the Middle East—with full backing from Tehran. From Beirut, Priyanka Navani reports.
September 28, 2024
