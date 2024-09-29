WORLD
Another front heats up: Israel bombs key ports, power plants in Yemen
Authorities in Yemen have said four people were killed and 33 wounded in fresh Israeli strikes, as Tel Aviv keeps pounding Gaza and Lebanon.
Smoke rises from the site of Israeli air strikes in the Red Sea port city of Hudaida, Yemen. / Photo: AFP
September 29, 2024

Israel has launched strikes at Houthis in Yemen after the Houthis fired missiles at Israel over the past two days, marking a fresh exchange in another front of the regional conflict.

Four people were killed and 33 wounded in Israeli strikes on Yemen on Sunday, the Houthi-run health ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli military said in a statement on Sunday that dozens of aircraft, including fighter jets, attacked power plants and a seaport at the Ras Issa and Hudaida ports.

The strikes caused power outages in most parts of the port city of Hudaida, residents said.

"Over the past year, the Houthis have been operating under the direction and funding of Iran, and in cooperation with Iraqi militias in order to attack the State of Israel, undermine regional stability, and disrupt global freedom of navigation," the statement said.

In July Israel also hit Hudaida port, causing what a port official said was at least $20 million in damage, after a Houthi drone strike penetrated Israel's air defences.

"The strike was carried out in response to recent attacks by the Houthi regime against the state of Israel," the statement added.

RelatedHouthis: Hypersonic missile strike on Israeli military site 'successful'

'No place is too far'

The al Masirah station reported on Sunday that Israeli strikes targeted "the ports of Hudaida and Ras Issa" as well as two power stations after previously announcing "Israeli aggression on Hudaida".

Yemen's Houthis have fired missiles and drones at Israel repeatedly in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians, since the Israeli war on Gaza began on Oct. 7.

In their latest attack, the Houthis said they had launched a ballistic missile on Saturday towards the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, which Israel said it intercepted. Israel also intercepted another Houthi missile on Friday.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that Israel would strike at foes no matter the distance after the strikes.

"Our message is clear, for us, no place is too far," Gallant said in a statement issued by his office after he monitored the strikes from an air force command and control room about 2,000 kilometres from Yemen.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
