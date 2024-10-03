October 3, 2024
Families from south Lebanon displaced by Israeli strikes
The Moussas, a Lebanese family from south Lebanon, have been devastated by the Israeli bombardment of their village. They have lost their homes, their fields and their olive trees, their primary sources of income rendered unproductive indefinitely due to Israel’s use of phosphorus bombs. The family shared their tragic experiences in an interview with TRT World.
