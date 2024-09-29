Around 1M people displaced due to Israeli attacks in Lebanon

Israel has continued to pound the southern suburbs of Beirut, in what it says is an operation to target Hezbollah commanders. But it's not just Beirut. Dozens of people have been killed this Sunday, with the government saying one million people have been displaced during seven days of Israeli attacks. Many are now living on the streets of Beirut, with nowhere else to go. TRT world's Priyanka Navani reports from Beirut.