WORLD
1 MIN READ
Around 1M people displaced due to Israeli attacks in Lebanon
Israel has continued to pound the southern suburbs of Beirut, in what it says is an operation to target Hezbollah commanders. But it's not just Beirut. Dozens of people have been killed this Sunday, with the government saying one million people have been displaced during seven days of Israeli attacks. Many are now living on the streets of Beirut, with nowhere else to go. TRT world's Priyanka Navani reports from Beirut.
Around 1M people displaced due to Israeli attacks in Lebanon / Others
September 29, 2024
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us