FPO secures first far-right win in post-war Austria

For the first time in post-war history, the far-right has won Austria's general election, according to initial results. But the Freedom Party has fallen short of an outright majority, and will need a coalition partner, which may prove difficult. Chancellor Karl Nehammer has admitted defeat, calling the result a 'dark day for democracy.' Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more from Vienna.