Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict; China's Property Market Rallies

Oil prices rose on Monday, driven by concerns over supply disruptions as Israel intensifies attacks on Iranian-backed groups. Brent crude futures gained 0.71%, while U.S. crude added 0.63%. Meanwhile, China’s property stocks surged, with the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index climbing 8.36% after major cities eased homebuying restrictions. This video also examines Argentina’s deepening economic crisis as President Milei’s austerity measures push poverty to its highest level in 20 years. Despite reduced inflation, citizens are struggling with job losses and rising living costs.