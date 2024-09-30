TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's vice president, Venezuelan counterpart discuss bilateral ties
Türkiye and Venezuela to strengthen cooperation in energy, tourism, and education sectors, says Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz in a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Delcy Rodriguez.
Türkiye's vice president, Venezuelan counterpart discuss bilateral ties
"In the coming period, we need to further develop our commercial relations to increase our trade volume to $3 billion," the Turkish vice president said. / Photo: AA
September 30, 2024

Türkiye Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz met Venezuela's Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodriguez in Ankara on Monday to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

"In our meeting, we evaluated bilateral relations between our countries and regional and global issues, agreeing to enhance our cooperation in the fields of energy, tourism, and education," Yilmaz posted on X after the meeting.

“The democratic maturity and institutional capacity of Venezuela, which has become a rising power in its region with the steps it has taken, strengthens our cooperation opportunities day by day,” he added.

"In the coming period, we need to further develop our commercial relations to increase our trade volume to $3 billion," the Turkish vice president said.

He thanked Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, his government, and the Venezuelan people for their stance against Israel's genocidal attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us