Israel’s escalating war: Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and beyond

As Israel targets its enemies across the region, is it creating a greater danger for all? Bombing Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and still pursuing Hamas in Gaza- Israel insists it's acting in self defence across the Middle East. But with more civilians dying every day, is a more entrenched resistance forming, that could threaten lives far beyond regional borders? Join our experts as we debate the implications of this widening conflict and what it means for the future of the Middle East. This is the Newsmakers. Guests: Drew Mikhael Nonresident Fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy Makram Ouaiss Executive Director of the Lebanese Center for Policy Studies Basem Shabb Former Member of Parliament for Future Movement #theNewsmakers #Israel #Lebanon