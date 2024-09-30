WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel’s escalating war: Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and beyond
As Israel targets its enemies across the region, is it creating a greater danger for all? Bombing Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and still pursuing Hamas in Gaza- Israel insists it's acting in self defence across the Middle East. But with more civilians dying every day, is a more entrenched resistance forming, that could threaten lives far beyond regional borders? Join our experts as we debate the implications of this widening conflict and what it means for the future of the Middle East. This is the Newsmakers. Guests: Drew Mikhael Nonresident Fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy Makram Ouaiss Executive Director of the Lebanese Center for Policy Studies Basem Shabb Former Member of Parliament for Future Movement #theNewsmakers #Israel #Lebanon
Israel’s escalating war: Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and beyond / TRT World
September 30, 2024
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us