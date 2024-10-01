October 1, 2024
NATO allies select Mark Rutte as next Secretary General
NATO will get a new chief for the first time in a decade. Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will take the reins on Tuesday, at a critical time for the military alliance. Worries about Russian hostility towards NATO, the war in Ukraine, and uncertainty over the political direction of the United States all present the organisation with significant challenges. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has the details.
