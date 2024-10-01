October 1, 2024
Israel attacks southern Lebanon and Syria
Mouin Rabbani is a co-editor of Jadaliyya, and a non-resident fellow with the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies. He joins us from Montreal and comments on Biden's reaction and US politicians. Also he comments on the significance of Israel's moves in the Lebanese south and the idea that a buffer zone, much like what Israel has done in Gaza, is being created in southern Lebanon.
