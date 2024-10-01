Planet Finance: Nature of the Beast

In a parallel world where natural disasters provide an opportunity for some to make money, we explore how oil traders make their fortune.

Planet Finance: Free Oil

Oil prices change constantly, but when the pandemic hit we learned what happens when - for the first time in history - the price went below zero.

Planet Finance: Fortune Seekers

The currency exchange market is a ‘zero sum game’ – someone has to lose for another person to gain. But how exactly does it work?

Planet Finance: Catastrophe for Sale

There is a market worth trillions of dollars but with no capital. It sells bonds based on speculation of future disasters and the damage they might cause.

