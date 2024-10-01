Planet Finance | Series | Trailer
Planet Finance | Series | TrailerA new generation is making fortunes on the financial market. This series explores the colorful world of traders, short sellers, and currency gurus. Discover the allure of this world where money makes money, and big losses mean big gains for others.
October 1, 2024

Planet Finance: Nature of the Beast

In a parallel world where natural disasters provide an opportunity for some to make money, we explore how oil traders make their fortune.

Planet Finance: Free Oil

Oil prices change constantly, but when the pandemic hit we learned what happens when - for the first time in history - the price went below zero.

Planet Finance: Fortune Seekers

The currency exchange market is a ‘zero sum game’ – someone has to lose for another person to gain. But how exactly does it work?

Planet Finance: Catastrophe for Sale

There is a market worth trillions of dollars but with no capital. It sells bonds based on speculation of future disasters and the damage they might cause.

