WORLD
2 MIN READ
India police detain 600 workers, union members as Samsung protests escalate
More than 1,000 workers have staged protests in a makeshift tent near Samsung's factory in Chennai since September 9, demanding higher wages and union recognition.
India police detain 600 workers, union members as Samsung protests escalate
Samsung workers earn 25,000 rupees ($300) on average each month and demand a raise of 36,000 rupees a month reached within three years. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 1, 2024

Indian police said it has detained around 600 Samsung Electronics workers and union members for organising a street protest, as a strike at the South Korean firm's home appliances plant in Tamil Nadu state entered its fourth week.

More than 1,000 workers have disrupted operations and protested in a makeshift tent close to the factory near the city of Chennai since September 9. They have demanded higher wages and union recognition at the plant, which accounts for roughly a third of Samsung's annual Indian revenue of $12 billion.

Charles Sam Rajadurai, a senior state police official, said Samsung employees and workers linked to labour group CITU, which is leading the protest, were detained as their protest march near Chennai was inconveniencing the public.

"They are being detained in four wedding halls," he said.

India's biggest strike in recent years

On September 16, police detained 104 striking Samsung workers for almost a day.

The protests cast a shadow over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive for foreign investors to "Make in India" and is India's biggest such strike in recent years. Samsung has said the striking workers risk losing their jobs.

Samsung did not respond to a request for comment. It previously said the average monthly salary of full-time manufacturing workers at the plant is nearly double that of similar workers in the region, and that it was open to engaging with workers and resolving the matter.

Samsung workers earn 25,000 rupees ($300) on average each month and demand a raise of 36,000 rupees a month reached within three years, CITU said.

RelatedSamsung goes to court against staff protest in southern India
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us