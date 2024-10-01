Heavy clashes as Israeli troops invade south Lebanon

Over a million people have become displaced in Lebanon as more try to leave the country, The Israeli army has launched a ground offensive into southern Lebanon to uproot Hezbollah from the border. Israeli air strikes also hit the capital Beirut bringing more destruction to Hezbollah's stronghold in southern suburbs. James Dorsey joins us from Singapore. He is a Senior Fellow at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.