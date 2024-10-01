WORLD
Is Türkiye Filling the Void in Central Asia with Its Growing Business Investments?
As the global race for influence in Central Asia heats up, Turkiye is positioning itself to be a key player in a region long dominated by Russia and now China. Having historical, linguistic and cultural bonds, Ankara is looking to tap the region's vast energy reserves and growing demand for infrastructure. Turkiye already has a 10 billion dollar bilateral trade target just with Kazakhstan. And right next door, Turkish companies' investments in Uzbekistan exceed 1.5 billion dollars. In June, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz urged Turkish business people to make investments especially in Uzbekistan's energy, electronics and agriculture sectors. As for Kyrgyzstan, Ankara and Bishkek have been working to create a Kyrgyz-Turkish investment fund to finance large infrastructure projects. Turkish firms are also involved in building part of Kazakhstan's transport network. And those investments are set to increase. In May, Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan said the newly established Turkic Investment Fund by OTS states would bring about more economic integration across Central Asia. Guest: Christopher Campbell-Holt, Registrar and Chief Executive, AIFC Court & IAC
October 1, 2024
