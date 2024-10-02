A growing concern over children’s well-being across Europe has placed the UK at the bottom of the rankings, amid what experts are describing as a “happiness recession” for British teenagers.

The latest Good Childhood Report 2024, published by The Children’s Society, reveals that 25.2% of UK 15-year-olds report low life satisfaction compared to a European average of 16.6%. Dutch teenagers have ranked as among the happiest in the world with just 6.7% reporting low life satisfaction.

“Alarm bells are ringing,” said Mark Russell, the chief executive of the Children’s Society.

Related 'Don’t forget the economic chaos': UK election campaign enters final day

Austerity, child poverty and deprivation

One of the most significant factors behind the unhappiness among UK children is poverty. The report notes that Britain ranks fourth in food deprivation, with 11% of 15-year-olds skipping meals due to financial difficulties.

The charity found many parents were struggling to provide basic necessities for their children, with just over one in five parents and carers finding it difficult to afford a hot meal daily, almost a quarter unable to buy a warm winter coat and just over a quarter struggling to provide daily fresh fruit and vegetables.

British girls are particularly affected, as are children from disadvantaged backgrounds, with food poverty highlighted as a key reason behind the poor wellbeing numbers.

Child poverty, defined as children living in households with incomes below 60% of the national average, has become a pressing issue in the UK. Data from the United Nations shows that the increase in child poverty in the UK has been the steepest among the 43 member nations of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

From 2012-2014 to 2019-2021, child poverty rose by around 20%, leaving many more children in poor households by the start of this decade. Today, half of all children in the UK are unable to participate in school trips or similar activities due to financial pressures.

This situation has been exacerbated by a decade of austerity policies implemented by successive Conservative governments. A 2013 Oxfam study found that budget cuts led to the closure of vital social services like youth centres, further isolating young people and depriving them of safe spaces for social interaction.

Former UN special rapporteur on poverty, Philip Alston, has been outspoken about the damage caused by these cuts, which stripped back services that promote community cohesion, leaving many children vulnerable.

The economic downturn, worsened by the cost-of-living crisis, has left many families unable to afford basic necessities. The poorest 20% of UK households are now worse off than many in Eastern Europe. Two in five children express anxiety about rising prices and the overall economic instability in the country.

Experts suggest that to catch up with the rest of the developed world, the UK must dramatically increase spending on child and family benefits.

A mental health crisis

Beyond economic struggles, the mental health of young people in the UK has deteriorated sharply. More than 500 children a day in England were being referred to NHS mental health services for anxiety, more than double the rate of before the pandemic began.

The report highlights long waiting times for mental health services, with more than 270,000 children still awaiting support following initial referrals.

Schools, which should serve as places of growth and refuge, are adding to the problem. Nearly 15% of students report being unhappy with their school experience, citing academic pressure and social issues such as bullying.

Related UK government declares country 'broke and broken'

The broader picture

While the UK shows the steepest decline, the well-being of children across Europe has also deteriorated in recent years. According to UNICEF, the percentage of 15-year-olds in Europe who report high life satisfaction dropped from 74% in 2018 to 69% in 2022.

The growing gap between advantaged and disadvantaged children underscores the profound impact of poverty and inequality on mental health. Yet, countries like the Netherlands and Finland continue to lead the way with social policies that prioritise child well-being and offer strong support systems.

Without significant policy shifts in how the UK supports its young people, experts warn that their well-being will continue to decline.