Nuclear conflict ahead? NATO vs Russia

NATO new chief makes a fresh push for Ukraine's membership, while Russia issues a nuclear warning to the west We dive into the escalating tensions between NATO and Russia as Putin issues new nuclear warnings. With NATO pushing for Ukraine’s membership, is Putin bluffing, or could we be facing a global nuclear conflict? Don't miss this crucial discussion on the NATO-Russia standoff and its global implications. Guests: Paul Ingram Contributor to NATO Watch Dmitry Babich Deputy Foreign Editor at Komsomolskaya Pravda #TheNewsmakers #NATO #Russia