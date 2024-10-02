Will Europe's AI Act protect us from the dangers of AI?

Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly important part of our lives, frequently without us even knowing about it. So is the EU’s new legislation protecting citizens from harm? Or stifling humanity’s most powerful technology? Guests: Rohit Talwar Global Futurist and CEO of Fast Future Lucie Laker Chief Data Officer for NHS Somerset Chris Sykes Senior Lecturer at Manchester Law School and Faculty Deputy AI Lead at Manchester Metropolitan University Simeon Campos Founder of SaferAI