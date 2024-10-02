October 2, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
At least 64 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday
More than 64 Palestinians have been killed and dozens more wounded in a day of bloodshed in Gaza. Israeli airstrikes hit schools, shelters, an orphanage and a group of children playing football in the street. It comes as the charity Doctors Without Borders described the situation on the ground as “unmitigated slaughter.” TRT World’s Victoria Innes has the latest.
Israel Bombs Gaza Orphanages / Others
