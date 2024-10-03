In a stunning diplomatic decision, Israel has declared UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres a "persona non grata," effectively prohibiting him from entering the country.

The decision follows Guterres' call for urgent cessation of hostilities after Iran struck Israel with hundreds of missiles in what Tehran says was its retaliation to multiple Israeli assassinations, prompting Tel Aviv to warn of consequences, and raising possibility of a major war in Middle East.

We look at how Israel keeps targeting the UN chief, especially after Hamas resistance group's October 2023 raid on Israeli military sites and settlements that were once Arab farms and villages.

October, 2024: Israel labels Guterres 'persona non grata'

Israel decided to bar the UN chief from entering Israel, accusing him of being biased against the country.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that he was declaring Guterres "persona non grata" and that he would be prevented from entering Israel, a decision that deepened an already wide rift between Israel and the United Nations.

September 2024: Israel accuses Guterres of failing to prevent Hezbollah attacks

Israel's defence minister accused Guterres of failing to prevent Hezbollah attacks on Israel after the UN chief said Lebanon was becoming a "nightmare" like besieged Gaza following Israeli air strikes.

"Mr Secretary General, the nightmare you speak of, is in fact a reality," Yoav Gallant said in a response to Guterres on X, adding "the reality is that Hezbollah has taken Lebanon hostage, and the UN is neither acknowledging their actions, nor fulfilling its fundamental obligation — preventing Hezbollah attacks and demanding the implementation of Resolution 1701".

It came after Guterres told the UN General Assembly in New York: "Gaza is a non-stop nightmare that threatens to take the entire region with it. Look no further than Lebanon".

March 2024: Israel says UN became anti-Semitic under Guterres

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz targeted Guterres, who decried the humanitarian crisis in besieged Gaza, saying the United Nations has become "anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli body."

Katz claimed Guterres "stood today on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing and blamed Israel for the humanitarian situation in Gaza, without condemning in any way the Hamas-ISIS terrorists who plunder humanitarian aid, without condemning UNRWA that cooperates with terrorists — and without calling for the immediate, unconditional release of all Israeli hostages."

Katz accused Guterres of harbouring anti-Israel sentiments, tweeting, "Under his leadership, the @UN has become an antisemitic and anti-Israeli body that shelters and emboldens terror."

December 2023: Israel calls Guterres' tenure 'danger to world peace'

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen targeted UN chief, saying his ' tenure was "a danger to world peace" after he invoked Article 99, a rare procedure with the Security Council over Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

"Guterres' tenure is a danger to world peace. His request to activate Article 99 and the call for a ceasefire in Gaza constitutes support of the Hamas terrorist organization," Cohen wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Article 99 allows the secretary-general to "bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security."

October 2023: Israel accuses UN chief of justifying 'terrorism'

In October last year, Guterres made comments during a press briefing that some Israeli officials interpreted as placing blame on Israel for the ongoing violence in the Palestine.

Guterres noted that Hamas' attack didn't happen "in a vacuum."

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen canceled a scheduled meeting with Guterres in response and Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan called for Guterres’ 'resignation, and Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust memorial, said the UN chief "failed the test." Israeli minister Benny Gantz labeled the UN chief a "terror apologist."

Guterres slammed Israeli criticism, saying he was "shocked" at the misinterpretation of part of his statement to the council.