UK to hand back sovereignty to Mauritius after decades

The UK has reached a historic agreement with Mauritius to hand back sovereignty of the Chagos islands. Ownership of the islands has been contested for decades, not least because it is the site of a strategic UK - US military base. Under the new deal the UK will continue to retain control of the base. Mauritius’s Foreign Minister has called it “a day to remember.” Irem Aksu has more.