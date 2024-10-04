October 4, 2024
UK to hand back sovereignty to Mauritius after decades
The UK has reached a historic agreement with Mauritius to hand back sovereignty of the Chagos islands. Ownership of the islands has been contested for decades, not least because it is the site of a strategic UK - US military base. Under the new deal the UK will continue to retain control of the base. Mauritius’s Foreign Minister has called it “a day to remember.” Irem Aksu has more.
UK-Mauritius Reach Chagos Agreement / Others
