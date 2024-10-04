October 4, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Floods in West and Central Africa claim more than 1,500 lives
The ongoing devastating floods in West and Central African countries has so far claimed more than 1,500 lives, affected 4 million people and displaced more than 1.2 million people. Fears of water-borne diseases are also mounting. The European Union has already released 6 million dollars in response to floods in six West and Central African countries. Brenda Radido reports
Floods Displace Millions in Africa / Others
Explore