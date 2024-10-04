Floods in West and Central Africa claim more than 1,500 lives

The ongoing devastating floods in West and Central African countries has so far claimed more than 1,500 lives, affected 4 million people and displaced more than 1.2 million people. Fears of water-borne diseases are also mounting. The European Union has already released 6 million dollars in response to floods in six West and Central African countries. Brenda Radido reports