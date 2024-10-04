WORLD
2 MIN READ
Overnight fires put out at two Russian fuel depots, say regional officials
In the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, the regional governor, said air defences had destroyed several Ukrainian drones but that nobody had been hurt.
Overnight fires put out at two Russian fuel depots, say regional officials
FILE PHOTO: Russian tank burns in a field near the town of Vuhledar / Photo: Reuters
October 4, 2024

Firefighters have put out a blaze at a fuel depot in Russia's Perm region, the emergencies ministry said on Friday, while another fire at a depot in the Voronezh region caused by a Ukrainian drone attack was also put out, a local official said.

In the Perm region, the ministry said the fire had covered 10,000 square metres and engulfed fuel tanks. Images posted on its official Telegram channel showed extensive damage.

The ministry said the cause of the blaze was being investigated. Nobody had been hurt, it added.

In the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, the regional governor, said air defences had destroyed several Ukrainian drones but that nobody had been hurt.

He said firefighters had put out a small fire at an empty storage tank at a fuel depot which he said on his official Telegram channel had not been damaged.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us