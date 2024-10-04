Russian air strike hits neighbourhood in Kharkiv

The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has reiterated the alliance's support for Ukraine during a visit to the country on Thursday. His visit followed an announcement from Ukraine that it had withdrawn its forces from the town of Vuhledar, a key city Russia has been trying to retake since the war began. Russian troops are steadily inching forward in different parts of Ukraine's east and keeping up with its attacks. Danielle Neri has the latest.