October 4, 2024
WORLD
Tunisian opposition plans to boycott presidential election
In Tunisia, a shift in the political atmosphere in recent years has led to a largely uninspired campaign season leading up to Sunday's presidential election. Several opposition parties have told TRT World they would be boycotting the vote. But President Kais Saied's circle suggests the process will be free and fair. Bassam Bounenni reports from the capital Tunis.
