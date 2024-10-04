Will Anything Change As Israel’s War on Gaza Reaches Its One-Year Anniversary?

It's been one year since Israel launched its all-out invasion of Gaza. Over those 12 months, Israel unleashed air strikes on an almost daily basis, levelling entire neighbourhoods. After weeks of constant bombardment from the sky, the Israeli military sent in its ground troops. A year later, health officials in Gaza say more than 42,000 Palestinians have been killed, with nearly 100,000 injured, a large portion being women and children. Continued international pressure for a ceasefire has also failed, and with US President Joe Biden entering the final weeks of his presidency, Israel's assault on Gaza is seeing no end in sight. Guests: Sami Al-Arianm, Professor at Istanbul Sabahittin Zaim University Katrin Ravey, Legal Adviser to Law for Palestine Omar Ashour, Professor of Security & Military Studies at Doha Institute for Graduate Studies