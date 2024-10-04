Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at TEKNOFEST 2024

"Today, we have young hearts and brilliant minds that will be the architects of the Century of Türkiye" Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the TEKNOFEST 2024 event held at Adana Sakirpasa Airport, addressing attendees and highlighting the significance of the festival as a celebration of technology, innovation and the contributions of the youth to the country's future.