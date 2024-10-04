October 4, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
French-speaking nations meeting under banner of shared language
World leaders from dozens of French speaking countries are meeting in Paris for a summit that could see a shift in Francophone relations. 88 members states, many from Africa, are being hosted by France for the first time in decades. But the meeting comes amid growing hostility to French influence in Africa. Victoria Innes has more.
French-speaking nations meeting under banner of shared language / Others
Explore