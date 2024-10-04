EU imposes tariffs on imports of Chinese electric vehicles

Hefty taxes will be imposed on imports of electric vehicles from China to the EU after the majority of member states backed the plans. It is being described as one of the blocs highest profile trade cases, to protect the European car industry from being undermined. EU politicians claim Chinese-state subsidies on its own cars are “unfair.” Charges of up to 45% are to be enforced for the next five years in what some member states say could trigger an economic war. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has the details.