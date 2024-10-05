October 5, 2024
Protests around the world ahead of year anniversary of assault on Gaza
People around the world are calling on Israel to end its war on Gaza and Lebanon, taking to the streets in response to the deadly military offensive. Demonstrators are marking nearly one year and tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths in Gaza as well as new and expanding Israeli attacks in Lebanon. Craig Boswell reports.
