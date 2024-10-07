October 7, 2024
Israeli army has wiped out more than 900 families in Gaza
Hundreds of families in the Gaza Strip have been erased from the records in the past twelve months. While the dead are mourned, the survivors, many of whom have suffered life-changing injuries, know they may be next. And as the conflict enters a second year, only one thing looks certain - there will be more suffering. Ashraf Shannon reports.
