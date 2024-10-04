WORLD
2 MIN READ
US strikes Yemen 15 times, claims to be targeting Houthi fighters
Al Masirah TV, run by the Houthi movement, and residents say air strikes were launched at several parts of Yemen including its capital Sanaa and Hudaida airport.
US strikes Yemen 15 times, claims to be targeting Houthi fighters
Residents said that the attack on al-Bayda province targeted several Houthi military outposts. / Photo: Reuters
October 4, 2024

The US military has carried out 15 strikes allegedly against targets linked to Iran-aligned Houthi fighters in Yemen, where residents reported blasts at military outposts and even an airport.

Central Command, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, said Friday's targets were tied to Houthi offensive military capabilities, but did not detail whether that included missile, drone or radar capabilities.

In a post on X, Central Command said the strikes took place at about 1400 GMT.

RelatedUS strikes Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen: Military

Strikes launched across Yemen

The Houthis have carried out nearly 100 attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea since November in solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli attack in Gaza.

They have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least four seafarers.

Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthi movement, and residents said air strikes were launched at several parts of Yemen including its capital Sanaa and Hudaida airport.

Strikes also targeted the south of Dhamar city and the southeast of the Bayda province, the channel added.

Residents said that the attack on the Bayda province targeted several Houthi military outposts.

RelatedMissile attack targets US carrier after deadly strikes in Yemen: Houthis
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us