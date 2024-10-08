October 8, 2024
Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians surge after Oct 7
The UN human rights chief says illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank had already expanded by a record amount in the year prior to October 2023, and that shocking new levels of settler violence risk eliminating any possibility of a Palestinian state. But since the war on Gaza began, the situation has become a lot worse. Zena Tahhan reports.
