October 4, 2024
Turkish President Erdogan addresses Gaza and Lebanon at TEKNOFEST 2024
“Western powers continue to provide weapons, ammunition, intelligence and diplomatic support to this massacre network” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, expressing deep concern over the violence and suffering in the region and condemning the Israeli attacks, which have resulted in significant loss of life.
