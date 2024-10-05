October 5, 2024
Turkish military strengthens security for local equipments
The sudden, simultaneous explosion of hundreds of pagers in Lebanon last month killed dozens of people, and raised many questions. Companies and countries across the world have been left wondering who they can trust to provide sensitive equipment. The Turkish army uses only locally produced communication systems. Asli Atbas visited the country’s leading international defence electronics maker to find out more about the safeguards in place.
