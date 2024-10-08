Europe divided over response to Israeli war on Gaza

On the first anniversary of Israel's most brutal onslaught against the Palestinian people in decades, Europe continues to be fragmented in its response. While many EU member states strengthen their calls for Israel to end its assault, others continue to pledge support. As a wider war unfolds in the region, and a rising death toll in Gaza and beyond, protesters continue to call on the international community to intervene. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has this report.