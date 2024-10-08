Nearly half of Gaza's population is under the age of 18 years old. Amid devastating personal losses since Israel's war on the enclave began in October, many Palestinian youth have emerged as a powerful force for change and community support.

One example is the Humanitarian Youth Group Palestine (HYGP), which was established in 2022 by ActionAid Palestine (AAP), a global justice federation.

Comprising 11 young Palestinians, the HYGP has been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts in Gaza, providing crucial aid and advocating for their communities.

Walaa, a HYGP volunteer, describes her daily routine to AAP: "We visit shelters to assess needs and raise funds for crucial items. We also organise recreational activities for traumatised children."

Despite personal losses, Walaa remains committed: "These conditions motivate me to continue my volunteerism and draw smiles to the faces of our children and elderly."

Riham Jafari, Coordinator of Advocacy and Communication at ActionAid Palestine, told TRT World that youth movements have long played a role in Palestinian society.

"They aimed to strengthen the resilience of the community and social cohesion by responding to their needs. They promote the Palestinian identity by defending their land, voluntary work, responding to emergency needs, and building their society," she said.

Youth networks also face significant dangers.

"Despite movement restrictions, continuous attacks, killings, and the ongoing illegal occupation, youth networks remain resilient, driven by cooperation, voluntary work, and a shared commitment to unity, national aspirations, and independence," Jafari said.

Resilience amid ruins

The scale of destruction in Gaza in the past year has been staggering. According to ActionAid Palestine, at least 38,000 Palestinians, including more than 15,000 children, have been killed since October 7.

Nearly 85 percent of Gaza's 2.1 million people have been displaced.

Yet, in the midst of this destruction, youth networks are proving invaluable in sustaining social cohesion.

Khalid, another HYGP volunteer, has been coordinating food distribution and organising activities for children. He said young people are uniquely positioned to lead humanitarian efforts.

"We have good knowledge of social dynamics, geography, available resources, and social networks. We can help our country prepare for, respond to, and recover from crises," he said.

Jafari highlighted the tangible impact of these youth networks.

"Since October 7, our youth network effectively gathers help and donations for the people in Gaza. They reach out to donors to respond to the needs of those displaced families and marginalised groups," she explained.

In 2021, following a previous war in Gaza, the youth group launched an initiative collaborating with other organisations to provide crucial support.

'Identity through action'

These youth-led initiatives are not just about providing immediate aid; they're also about preserving and strengthening Palestinian identity, as Jafari described.

She stressed the importance of establishing volunteer platforms in every Palestinian city.

"This will increase initiatives in volunteering, advocacy, responding to emergency needs, and building Palestinian society through humanitarian work, and crisis intervention," she said.

Representatives of HYGP implemented "multiple radio interviews and public speaking in webinars and online workshops to support advocacy efforts and showcase solidarity and youth capabilities in times of emergencies," she added.

In 2023, HYGP worked on endorsing its vision, mission, values and internal bylaws "to navigate and organise" internal communication and coordination with partners.

In urgent circumstances, the group would call for an "emergency meeting" and discuss the matter, then proceed accordingly and appropriately on the matter, Jafari said.

“The group also simultaneously worked on achieving the plan for 2023 had 3 key action components, the first being Youth Leading policy and advocacy influencing, secondly, Youth Networking and building alliances, and finally Youth Participation in Global Events.” says Jafari.

She added that being an active member of the community constitutes the backbone of Palestinian identity.

'Rebuilding from the ground up'

The destruction of infrastructure, particularly schools, has posed significant challenges to education and community cohesion in Gaza.

However, according to ActionAid Palestine, youth networks are stepping up to fill these gaps.

Jafari pointed out that many youth groups have been actively involved in rebuilding schools destroyed by Israeli attacks, providing much-needed educational support in remote areas.

In Gaza, these young volunteers also organise aid distributions for displaced families and children living in shelters, where access to education is scarce.

"Several of the youth groups we work with have stepped up, providing informal education in shelters and tents to ensure that these children continue learning, despite the many challenges they face," said Jafari, who has been closely involved with local initiatives.

This focus on education extends beyond traditional schooling. Youth networks strive to create safe spaces where Palestinian youth can lead their initiatives and mobilise to create change in their society.

"We try to provide youth with emergency skills and how to lead humanitarian response and how to stay connected with the community by working with groups," Jafari said.

Prioritising emergency needs, she adds, is key to rebuilding Palestinian society and preserving its identity.

Adapting to new realities

As the occupation against Palestine continues, the role of youth in shaping their community's future becomes increasingly crucial.

The "change-makers" youth group in Gaza is working with displaced people, providing psychosocial assistance to children and women in shelters.

Jafari notes: "Voluntary work of youth networks are reflecting the deep-rooted cultural and religious norms of Palestinian society. The cultural and religious institutions like mosques or youth-initiative clubs are calling for social cohesion and unity. The principles and moral base of these institutions are essential to building their identity."

ActionAid Palestine's approach emphasises empowering youth, especially young women.

"Our goal is to empower them and create active agents for Palestinian people to claim their rights and demand their rights according to International Law. We aim to allow youth to be educated, and to create change as independent individuals." Jafari said.