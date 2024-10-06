October 6, 2024
South African olive oil producer taps into lucrative market
If you enjoy cooking and eating with olive oil - chances are it's sourced in Europe. But with heat waves intensifying across the continent, olive harvests have diminished and prices have soared. That dynamic has presented an opportunity for countries like South Africa where a growing olive oil industry is emerging, along with calls for government support to help farmers break into the business. Randolph Nogel reports.
