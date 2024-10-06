WORLD
2 MIN READ
Voting begins in Tunisia’s presidential race with over 9.7 M registered
Tunisians started voting in their third presidential election since 2011, with 9.7 million registered voters and 642,000 living abroad already casting ballots in the race between three key candidates.
Voting begins in Tunisia’s presidential race with over 9.7 M registered
Over 642,000 expatriates already cast their ballots in 59 countries. / Photo: AFP
October 6, 2024

Voting in Tunisia's presidential election began on Sunday morning, with over 9.7 million registered voters heading to the polls to elect the country's next leader.

This is Tunisia's third presidential election since the January 14, 2011, revolution that deposed former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Farouk Bouasker, head of Tunisia's Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), announced that voting began at 8:00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) and will last until 6:00 p.m. (1700GMT).

The electoral authority said 5,000 polling stations have opened across the country, and approximately 642,000 Tunisians living abroad have already begun voting in 400 polling stations set up in 59 countries as of Friday.

The electoral authority announced the final list of candidates on Sept. 2, and it includes three contenders: incumbent President Kais Saied, opposition candidate Ayachi Zammel, secretary-general of the Azimoun movement, and Zouhair Maghzaoui, secretary-general of the Peo ple's Movement – a supporter of Saied.

Tunisia's election takes place amid political tensions, economic challenges, and a polarised electorate.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us