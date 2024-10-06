October 6, 2024
Israeli army orders further evacuations in northern Gaza
It's been yet another deadly weekend in the Gaza Strip after Israel bombed a mosque and a school. The Deir al-Balah mosque was being used as a shelter by thousands of displaced Palestinians. According to the Palestinian Health Authority, at least 24 people were killed in the attack and scores of others were injured. And a warning: some viewers might find the images in this report, disturbing.
Mosque Shelter Bombed by Israel / Others
